LAHORE, Dec 07 (APP):Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Friday issued directions to look into the contracts of waste management and ensure transparency in future.
Presiding over a meeting of Local Bodies department about different matters of Solid Waste Management, he said the past regime undertook every step to grab maximum commission in each mega project while it was needed that every project should be on BOT basis and company should generate its own resources.
Senior minister orders to look into contracts of waste management
