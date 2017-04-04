Senior artists urge cinema owners to bring down tickets prices

LAHORE, April 4 (APP): Senior film artists have urged the owners of multiplex cinemas to bring down the price of tickets so that common man could be able to go cinema houses for entertainment.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Javed Sheikh, Mustafa Qureshi and Sangita Begum said that rate of tickets from Rs 500 to Rs 1000, were much higher for the cinemagoer, the price of tickets should be reduced so that a large number of people could enjoy the movies.

They said that like in the past, three or four categories of tickets should be introduced which would be affordable to the cinemagoer.

They said that reduction in ticket rates was in the interest of cinema owners as well as in the film industry.

They suggested the rates of the tickets to cinema owners as Rs 50 for lower stall, Rs 100 for upper stall and Rs 150 for Gallery and boxes.