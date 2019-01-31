ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Senators from Treasury and Opposition benches on Thursday debated the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, and recommended various options to make the bill more effective and helpful for improving living standard of people.
Participating in the debate, Senators from government benches termed the Finance Bill as positive for people that will be helpful in improving the economic condition of the country besides changing the life of common man.
Senators recommend suggestions to improve Finance Supplementary Bill
