ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP):Members of Senate Wednesday offered Fateha for departed soul of Awami

National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour and others who killed in a suicide

bomb attack on a corner meeting of ANP.

Leader of the House Raja Zafar ul Haq led the Dua.

They prayed Almighty Allah for grant of eternal peace to the

departed souls and courage to the bereaved family to bear the

irreparable loss with fortitude.