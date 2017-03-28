Senators back extension of military courts tenure

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (APP): Senators on the two sides of isle on Tuesday supported the 28th Constitutional Amendment Bill extending the tenure of military courts for another two years.

Taking part in the debate on the bill in the Senate, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian’s (PPPP) Sassui Palijo said her party had suggested positive amendments in the Army Act.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sitara Ayaz said since all the political parties were united on the bill so it should not be discussed.

PPPP’s Sehar Kamran said the military courts should be established for countering the terrorism and punishing the terrorists.

Rehman Malik said there were no military courts in the world as other countries had not also faced extra-ordinary circumstances like Pakistan.

The constitutional amendment should be carried out with an open heart and efforts be made to make the country terrorism free, he added.

Rehman Malik said the government should take steps to improve the judicial system in the country for speedy justice.

Ateeq Shaikh of Muttahida Qaumi Movement said military courts were need of the hour. He, however, urged the government to carry out judicial reforms for quick and speedy justice.

Mohsin Aziz of the PTI said all the political parties should think about what they have done for strengthening the institutions.

Nauman Wazir and Robina Khalid also supported the military counts.

Nawabzada Saifullah Magsi also took part in the debate.