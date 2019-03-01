Senators assure full support to armed forces, Govt against Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):The parliamentarians from opposition and government benches in the Senate on Friday appreciating the present government’s strategy for effectively tackling the tense situation, announced their full support to the armed forces and the government against Indian aggression.

Participating in the discussion on the ongoing tension between Pakistan and India, they said that country’s political leadership was united for the security of the motherland. They also supported the efforts of Pakistan for maintaining peace in the region.

Senator Sherry Rehman said “It was our moral responsibility

to release the Indian Air Force pilot on humanitarian ground and on the basis of moral parameter of this country. Unlike Pakistan’s efforts for maintaining peace unfortunately Indian media was still busy in escalating the tense situation.”

She said that all the political parties had fully supported the government

against the Indian aggression and condemned its violation of Line of Control (LoC). She said that India had adopted the aggressive attitude and Pakistan must inform the international community about it.