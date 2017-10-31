Senators appreciate stance of Pakistan during meeting with US Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):The lawmakers in the Upper House of Parliament Tuesday appreciated stance of Pakistan clearly elaborated before the US Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs during his visit to Pakistan.

The House held debate on recent visit of the US Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs to South Asia in wake of new US policy.

Taking part in debate, Senator Saud Majeed said that Foreign Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif had clearly stated the stance of Pakistan before the visiting US delegation and other world.

He said that present government had the courage to call spade a spade.

He said there was need to have good relations with neighboring countries but they should also respect sovereignty of Pakistan.

Senator Jehanzeb Jamaldini said that US attacked on Iraq but nothing was achieved after it.

The time has proven that US attack was a mistake and it achieved nothing from there.

Senator Javed Abbassi said that US was very much confused about its policy in South Asia and there was need to review Afghan policy.

He said that CPEC was a game changer in the region and it would improve the economic situation of the country.

Senator Saleem Zia said that Foreign Minister Khawja Asif had highlighted the issues with the visiting delegation in a bold and dignified manner as per aspiration of Pakistani nation.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Senators Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Sehar Kamran, Azam Swati, Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, Attique Sheikh, Nasreen Jalil, Taj Haider, Usman Kakar and Farhat Ullah Babar.