Senator Qayyum lauds holding of OIC summit

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum Thursday lauded Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit and said that it was a good gesture by Muslim countries at right time.

The United States’ decision regarding Jerusalem was very unfortunate, he said while talking to PTV.

He called for unity among Muslim Ummah and said OIC meetings should be held regularly on the prevailing issues. Abdul Qayyum said there was need that all important Muslim countries should shun their differences and get united to play their role for resolving issues.

He said Pakistan despite having internal challenges, was playing effective role on international issues to establish durable peace in the region.

Abdul Qayyum said prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi delivered effective and to the point speech at OIC summit.

The Senator said that wrong policies of US has caused turmoil in the middle east. Issues of Palestine and Kashmir should be resolved in accordance with the United Nations resolutions for lasting peace in the region, he added.

He said Turkey and Pakistan were two important Muslim countries and they have to play leading role for resolving regional issues.