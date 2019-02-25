Senator Kamran Michael issued production order

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Senate Chairman Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday issued the production order of Senator Kamran Michael to enable him to attend the ongoing session of the Upper House of the Parliament.

Announcing his ruling in the Senate, he said the Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zaraf-ul-Haq had submitted the requisition notice, requesting that a Production Order be issued in respect of Senator Kamran Michael to attend proceeding of the House during the current session.