Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan joins PTI

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Chamber at
the Parliament House and announced joining Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI).
The Senator from FATA was accompanied by his father, Bismillah Khan, a former MNA.
Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the decision of Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan to join PTI,
a statement issued by Prime Minister Office said.
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and central and provincial office bearers of PTI were also present during the call on.