Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan joins PTI

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Chamber at

the Parliament House and announced joining Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI).

The Senator from FATA was accompanied by his father, Bismillah Khan, a former MNA.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the decision of Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan to join PTI,

a statement issued by Prime Minister Office said.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and central and provincial office bearers of PTI were also present during the call on.