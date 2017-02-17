Senate’s Standing Committee on Defence visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Senate’s Standing Committee on Defence headed by Chairman Mushahid Hussain Syed visited Air Headquarters here on Friday and got a detailed briefing about the role and task of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra.

On arrival at Air Headquarters, the guests were received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, said a press release.

The Committee was given a detailed briefing regarding the role and task of the Pakistan Air Force.

While talking on the occasion, the Air Chief briefed about the PAF role in the aerial defence of country.

He also highlighted the pivotal role played by PAF in Operation Zarb-e-Azb in synergy with other services.

Mushahid Hussain Syed lauded the sound professionalism of PAF personnel as well as its commendable contributions in safeguarding Pakistan’s national security.

He acknowledged the role played by PAF in recent times and termed it as one of the best air forces of the world.

Later on, the committee also visited the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra where Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chairman PAC Kamra received them.

During the visit, the committee also witnessed the production of state-of-the-art JF-17 Thunder aircraft and appreciated the performance of established facilities and acknowledged the role played by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra in self reliance and enhancing indigenous capabilities in the field of aviation.