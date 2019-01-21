Senate unanimously passes Federal Universities (Amendment) Bill 2017

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a Bill titled The federal Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2017 aimed at making internship mandatory for ensuring practical experience of university students before getting degrees.

The bill moved by Senator Atteeq Shaikh said it was aimed at making internship mandatory for students with special focus in the fields of science and technology, trade, commerce and IT before issuing them degree as the students badly lacked practical experience.