Senate Standing Committee on Defense discuss issues of affectees of Loralai

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on Defence

on Wednesday discussed the issues concerning affectees of Loralai

and Salala in Balochistan.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.

The committee discussed the point of order raised by Senator

Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel on December 20, 2016 regarding the order

of Ministry of Defence to the residents of Cantonment areas of

Loralai to vacate certain land.

The Defence Ministry had given the orders despite the fact

that the land has been allotted to the residents for 100 years.

Mushahid said the issues of affectees of Loralai should be

solved on humanitarian basis.

He told the committee that he himself visited the affectees of

Loralai.

Station Commander Loralai told that 32 families were asked to

leave the civil quarters due to their illegal activities.

These persons were involved in activities related to terrorism

and drug trafficking. He said these persons extended the area of the

civil quarters in their use.

Senator Farhatullah Babar said the persons nominated in the

FIRs in Loralai were only accused till they were declared guilty in

a court of law.

He urged that the issue of Loralai affectees should be

resolved according to the law of the land.

The committee has already formed a two member sub committee

which will visit the areas of Loralai and submit a report within two

months.

The sub committee still could not undertake visit to

Balochistan due to various reasons.

The members of the committee are Senator Col (R) Syed Tahir

Hussain Mashhadi, Senator Lt Gen (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi, Senator Lt

Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum, Senator Javed Abbasi, Senator Farhatullah

Babar, Senator Sehar Kamran, Senator Brig (R) John Kenneth Williams

and Senator Saleem Mandviwala.

Senator Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel and Senator

Muhammad Usman Khan Karar were especially invited for the meeting.