Senate sets precedent of considering two private members’ bills

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):The Senate on Monday suspended its proceedings for the first time in parliamentary history to consider two private members’ bills after converting itself into the Committee of the Whole as the relevant committee of interior had not reported back after lapse of considerable time since the same were referred to it.

Under Sub-rule 3 of Rule 166 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, two bills including the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2016] (Amendment of section 364A) and the Islamabad Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2016] were considered withdrawn from the standing committee. This rule says: ”If a committee does not present its report within the period prescribed, or the time allowed, the bill, subject or matter referred to it may be considered by the Senate, without

waiting for the report, upon a motion by any member or by the minister concerned and such bill, subject or matter shall be treated as withdrawn from the committee.”

Following Standing Order 2.53A, the House was converted into the Committee of the Whole to consider the two bills moved by Senator Azam Khan Swati.

The first bill – the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2016] (Amendment of section 364A) – was withdrawn by its mover. After debate in the Committee of the Whole, he agreed to withdraw it and introduce it later after incorporating some amendmentst. This bill was regarding punishment to those individuals who kidnap children for ransom or for any other illegal reasons, means or purposes from their natural parents or their lawful guardians.

Senator Swati also withdrew the Islamabad Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2016 for further consideration and amendment. The bill was aimed to prevent malpractices and fraudulent conduct in the transactions pertaining to immoveable property.