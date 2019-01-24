Senate seeks reply from FO on report of allowing Pakistani citizen to visit Israel

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday directed Senate Secretariat to seek a reply from Foreign Office about news report that it allowed a Pakistani citizen of Jewish faith to travel to Israel.

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani raised the issue in Senate quoting reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs allowed a Pakistani Jew to travel to Israel. The citizen applied to Foreign Office for permission to travel. The father of the citizen was Muslim and his mother a Jew and their child adopted the Jewish faith. According to the Foreign Office, the Prime Minister Secretariat granted the permission for his travel, the Senator claimed.