Senate passes University of Islamabad Bill, 2020

ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP):The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill for the establishment of University of Islamabad to bring immense social benefits for the local population of the twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi and their adjoining areas.

The bill –the University of Islamabad Bill, 2019 – was moved by Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood.

The university would provide education and scholarships in such branches of knowledge as it may deem fit, and to make provision for research, service to society and for the application, advancement and dissemination of knowledge in such manner as it may determine in accordance with the guidelines of the professional accreditation councils.

The university shall be open to all persons of either gender and of whatever religion, race, creed, class, color or domicile and no person shall be denied the privilege of the university on the grounds of religion, race, caste, creed, class, color or domicile. All recognized teaching in various courses shall be conducted by the university or the colleges in the prescribed manner and may include lectures, tutorials, discussions, seminars, demonstrations, distance learning and other methods of instruction as well as practical work in the laboratories, hospitals, workshops and other governmental or private organizations.

The chancellor of the university shall be nominated by the Board of Directors of Foundation for the Advancement of Innovation, Research and Education (FAIRE) for a renewable period of five years through a resolution passed with two third majorities.

However, the term of the office of the chancellor may be reduced through a joint resolution of directors of the foundation depending on such reasons as availability, health conditions, resignation etc.

The chancellor may, upon the recommendation of the Review Panel, remove any person from the membership of the Board of Governors on the ground that such person has become of unsound mind or become incapacitated to function as member of the Board of Governors; or been convicted by a court of law for an offence involving moral turpitude or absented himself from two consecutive meetings without just cause or been guilty of misconduct, including use of position for personal advantage of any kind, or gross inefficiency in the performance.

The University of Islamabad, a private sector entity, was a project of FAIRE duly registered with Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) as a non-profit organization for establishing a new University at Bahria Golf City, Murree Expressway Islamabad.

The university would be a comprehensive university offering programs in Management Science, Computer Science, International Relations and Mathematics. It brings immense social benefits for the local population of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and adjoining areas. The bill seeks to achieve the aforesaid objects through the above university in a private sector.