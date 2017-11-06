Senate passes two bills, refers three bills to committees

ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (APP):The Upper House of Parliament on Monday passed two bills and witnessed introduction of three bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration.

Both bills passed by the House were sponsored by PTI Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swat which included the Islamabad Capital Territory Shops, Business and Industrial Establishments (Security) (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

Three bills introduced in the House were sent to the committees for further discussion and all of them were sponsored by PTI Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati. These bills were The Industrial Relations (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2017] (Insertion of new section 48A and amendment of section 241) and the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

The House deferred the Consideration of five bills withdrawn from the Standing Committee for which notices have been received under Rule 100. These bills included the

Trafficking in Persons Bill, 2016; the Smuggling of Migrants Bill, 2016; the Islamabad Restriction on Employment of Children Bill, 2016; the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2016] (Amendment in section 364A) and the Islamabad Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

The chair informed the House about the Private Members’ Bills reported back by the Standing Committee and awaiting notices of any of the motions under rule 100 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, by the concerned Member. These bills were the Prevention of Witchcraft Bill, 2017, introduced by Senator Chaudhary Tanvir Khan and the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2017 introduced by Senator Chaudhary Tanvir Khan.