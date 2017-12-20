Senate passes two bill, extends period for presentation of 14 reports

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):The Upper House of Parliament Wednesday passed two government bills and passed 14 motions to extend period for presentation of five reports related to various Standing Committees.

On behalf of Minister for Commerce and Textile, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab moved the Pakistan Tobacco Board (Amendment) Bill, 2017 which was passed by the House.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman presented the Apprentice Bill, 2017 which was also passed by the House.

This bill aimed to make provisions for promoting, developing and regulating systematic apprenticeship programs in the establishment for securing certain minimum standard of skill.

The House also passed 14 motions to extend period for presentation of five reports related to various Standing Committees.