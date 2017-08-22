ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): The Upper House of Parliament on
Tuesday passed the Post Office (Amendment) Bill, 2017 after its
clause by clause reading.
Minister for Postal Services Molana Ameer Zaman tabled the
bill and the House passed it through voice voting.
Another bill – the Marine Insurance Bill, 2017 – was referred
to the relevant standing committee after being opposed by the
opposition benches. The bill was moved earlier by Minister for
Commerce and Textile, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik.
The Chair did not admit two adjournment motion on the agenda
and termed them out of order. However, he admitted another
adjournment motion sponsored by Senators Mohammad Azam Khan Swati
and Mohsin Aziz.
This adjournment motion was about violation of Pakistan’s
International Border and space by US drones which is against the
sovereignty of Pakistan. The Chair asked to club this motion with
another identical motion and to discuss them in the next sitting.
Senate passes the Post Office (Amendment) Bill, 2017
ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): The Upper House of Parliament on