ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):The Senate on Monday passed a resolution to take necessary steps for the construction of an Interchange and road to connect Abbottabad city to Hazara Motorway (M-15).

The resolution was moved by Muhammad Javed Abbasi in the House.

He said the interchange would help facilitate the large population of Abbottabad City as well as the tourists and residents of Thandyani, Galliyat, Nathia Gali and Ayubia besides providing quick access to the Pakistan Military Academy.