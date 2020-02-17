Senate passes resolution to accelerate efforts for highlighting Palestinian issue

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):The Senate on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution to accelerate efforts for highlighting the Palestinian issue.

The resolution moved by Mushtaq Ahmed in the House, called upon the government to take steps for summoning an emergency summit meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to chalk out a consensus-based strategy, with due regard to the rights and legitimate interests of the Palestinian people as recognized by the international law, for amicable settlement of the Palestinian issue.

The House also called upon the government for taking steps to summon a special session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to consider the constitution of an international Arbitration Commission, to hear the Palestinians and other stakeholders, and explore options for a peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue, including the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state, the safe return of Palestinian refugees to their homes and land currently under illegitimate occupation of Israelis, and immediate release of all Palestinians currently languishing in the Israeli jails.

The House also called for constituting a special committee of the parliamentarians, international law experts and representatives of human rights organizations, to visit Canada, Mexico, Latin and South America, the United Kingdom, the European Union members, Russia, Turkey, China, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, African countries and the Middle Eastern states as a global awareness campaign to sensitize the world community about a peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue in the larger interest of world peace and security.

The Senate also passed a resolution expressing concern the recent wheat and flour crisis in the country, urging the government to take every possible measure to safeguard the people from the resultant inflationary trend.

The House also demanded that the government should present the inquiry report of Federal Investigation Agency about the wheat crisis before the Senate.