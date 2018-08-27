Senate passes resolution for creation of analytical database wing in ministries

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):Senate of Pakistan on Monday passed a resolution for creation of analytical database wing

in all ministries in order to facilitate policy making.

During proceedings of the Senate, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz moved the resolution which was passed after a debate in the house.

Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Senator Nauman Wazir, Senator Luftur Rehman, Senator Mohsin Aziz and Senator Usman Kakar talked on the issue before passage of the

resolution.

Senator A Rehman Malik said data in the past had been fudged and there was need to

prepare authentic data. Pervaiz Khattak said bureaucrats should be kept posted

for some years at an office so that policies could be implemented.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was present in the house when the resolution was put before

the house. However, as he left the house, the opposition again walked out of

the house demanding that the Prime Minister should remain in the house and listen to their viewpoint.

Foreign

Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said opposition should have appreciated the fact

that the Prime Minister attended proceedings of the house.

In the past,

the previous prime minister never gave importance to the Senate, he added. He

said the Prime Minister gave a statement in the house and then left because of

his busy schedule.

Senator

Chaudhry Tanveer pointed out lack of quorum after which the Deputy Chairman

Senate Saleem Mandviwala halted proceedings of the house. As opposition did not

return, the session was adjourned till Tueday 11 a.m.