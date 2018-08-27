Senate passes resolution for creation of analytical database wing in ministries

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):Senate of Pakistan on Monday passed a resolution for creation of analytical database wing
in all ministries in order to facilitate policy making.
During proceedings of the Senate, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz moved the resolution which was passed after a debate in the house.
Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Senator Nauman Wazir, Senator Luftur Rehman, Senator Mohsin Aziz and Senator Usman Kakar talked on the issue before passage of the
resolution.
Senator A Rehman Malik said data in the past had been fudged and there was need to
prepare authentic data. Pervaiz Khattak said bureaucrats should be kept posted
for some years at an office so that policies could be implemented.
Prime Minister Imran Khan was present in the house when the resolution was put before
the house. However, as he left the house, the opposition again walked out of
the house demanding that the Prime Minister should remain in the house and listen to their viewpoint.
Foreign
Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said opposition should have appreciated the fact
that the Prime Minister attended proceedings of the house.
In the past,
the previous prime minister never gave importance to the Senate, he added. He
said the Prime Minister gave a statement in the house and then left because of
his busy schedule.
Senator
Chaudhry Tanveer pointed out lack of quorum after which the Deputy Chairman
Senate Saleem Mandviwala halted proceedings of the house. As opposition did not
return, the session was adjourned till Tueday 11 a.m.