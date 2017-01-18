Senate passes resolution against National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2017

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): National Accountability (Amendment)

Ordinance, 2017 was disapproved through a resolution in Senate on Wednesday.

Taj Haider, on behalf of his colleagues, moved the resolution, “This house disapproves the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, (Ordinance No. II of 2017).”

The resolution was passed with 33 votes in favour while 21

in against.

Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid urged opposition to withdraw the resolution or go for voting.

He said the apex court, taking suo moto, had suspended National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s plea bargain and voluntarily return sections into the matter.

He said the ordinance was laid to present government’s stance and it

had public support too.

He said there were certain elements including Opposition Leader in the Senate Aitzaz Ahsan, who was in favour to limit chairman NAB’s power.

The minister said the prime minister had also set up a

committee under the finance minister to examine the NAB’s law.

Taj Haider said the ordinance promulgated when the session was already

summoned.

Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani said such a comprehensive

accountability law should be devised under which judiciary, civil and

establishment could be made accountable under one roof.