Senate panel for speedily finalizing requirements of CPEC Authority

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):The Senate Special Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Wednesday directed the ministry of planning to finalize all the requirements necessary for establishment of CPEC Authority at the earliest.

The Chairperson of the committee Senator Sherry Rehman said CPEC was a national project and all political parties were unanimously in favor of this project, however she said rule and regulations of the Authority must be acceptable to all the political parties.

She said the bill should also be passed through the act of Parliament instead of through an Ordinance.

The CPEC Authority Bill, she said would not be cleared by the Upper House until all provinces are given due representation.