Senate, NA to meet on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Sept 10 (APP): Both the Houses of the Parliament including upper and lower will meet on Monday at 03:00 pm and 05:00 pm respectively.

The President has summoned sessions of both Senate and National Assembly in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic republic of Pakistan.

It will be 267th session of Senate and 46th session of National Assembly respectively.

The Senate 29-Points agenda included motions, introduction of bills, legislative business, bills to be withdrawn, resolutions and deferred motions.

The National Assembly 10-Points agenda included questions hour, calling attention notices, motion, reports of various standing committees, laying of papers before the house, motion of thanks and matters other than point of order.