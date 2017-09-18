Senate, NA defence body members visit GHQ

RAWALPINDI, Sep 18 (APP): A delegation, comprising members of Defence

Committees of the Senate and National Assembly of Pakistan visited General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.

The delegation was headed by Senator Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum, said an

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here.

The delegation laid wreath at GHQ’s Shuhada Monument and was given a

detailed briefing on evolving security environment, including situation on the borders and Pakistan’s Army efforts for peace and security.

The delegation also had an interactive session with Chief of Army Staff

(COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The session concluded with the resolve to continue struggle against the

menace of violent extremism through a synergetic, whole-of-the-nation approach, based on the principle of collective potential and shared responsibility.