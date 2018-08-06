Senate is protecting rights of federating units: Askari

LAHORE, Aug 06 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab
Dr Hasan Askari Monday said Senate of Pakistan was working
for protection of rights of the federating units for the
last 46 years.
In his message issued here on the 46th Foundation Day
of the Senate of Pakistan, Dr Askari said that basic purpose
of establishment of the upper house of the parliament was to
give representation to all federating units at one place.
“The upper house of the parliament is very important with
regard to legislation, strengthening of democracy and protection
of rights of people. The purpose of celebrating this day is
to educate people about supremacy of the Senate and its role
in democracy.
“Senate is a symbol of representation of the federating
units and supremacy of democracy and Senate’s role in
strengthening of democracy is pivotal,” he added.
This institution, he said, had always played an important
role for continuity of democratic process and supremacy of
the Constitution in the country. “Senate also strengthens the
state institutions so that they could better serve masses,”
concluded the chief minister.