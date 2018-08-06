Senate is protecting rights of federating units: Askari

LAHORE, Aug 06 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab

Dr Hasan Askari Monday said Senate of Pakistan was working

for protection of rights of the federating units for the

last 46 years.

In his message issued here on the 46th Foundation Day

of the Senate of Pakistan, Dr Askari said that basic purpose

of establishment of the upper house of the parliament was to

give representation to all federating units at one place.

“The upper house of the parliament is very important with

regard to legislation, strengthening of democracy and protection

of rights of people. The purpose of celebrating this day is

to educate people about supremacy of the Senate and its role

in democracy.

“Senate is a symbol of representation of the federating

units and supremacy of democracy and Senate’s role in

strengthening of democracy is pivotal,” he added.

This institution, he said, had always played an important

role for continuity of democratic process and supremacy of

the Constitution in the country. “Senate also strengthens the

state institutions so that they could better serve masses,”

concluded the chief minister.