Senate Foreign Affairs Committee pledges support to valiant people of IoK

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Monday pledged their support to the valiant people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) in their just struggle to achieve their right to self-determination.

This pledge was made as members of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee led by Senator Mushahid Hussain, chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here at the Foreign Office to deliberate on the recent situation of IoK, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.