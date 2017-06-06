Senate discusses Afghan security forces firing incident at Chamman border

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): The upper house of the parliament

on Tuesday discussed the incident of firing by Afghan Security

Forces on a census team operating inside the residential areas of

Pakistan at Chamman border which resulted into loss of precious

lives of civilians as well as personnel.

The discussion was held on the admitted adjournment

motion moved by the Senators Mohammad Azam Khan Swati, Nauman

Wazir Khattak, Sirarjul Haq, Sherry Rehman and Col (R) Syed

Tahir Hussain Mashhadi on May 31.

Senator Azam Swati said that it seems Afghan government

is under influence of Indian secret agency. The Pakistan

government should avoid of having such incident in future,

he added.

Senator Nauman Wazir said that some elements in Afghan

government remain active against Pakistan. He added Pakistan

Army is the only force which defeated terrorists in difficult

areas of the country including FATA.

“Let me inform Afghan government that Pakistan army is

the number one army in the world,” Nauman Wazir said.

He said that the government should take strict notice and

not allow happening any such incident in future.

Senator Col (R) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi strongly

condemned the incident and said that Pakistani civilians

and security forces lost their lives due to this incident.

He added there is a need to have strong foreign policy

and there should be no compromise on territorial defence

of country.

He urged to have good terms with neighbouring countries.

He said that strict response should be given to Afghan

forces in future.

Senator Sehar Kamran condemned the incident that resulted

loss of innocent lives even children. She said that India was

using the soil of Afghanistan against Pakistan.

Senator Lt. General (R) Abdul Qayum said soon after incident

on retaliation, several Afghan security forces personnel lost

their lives.

He added the issue is actually lack of trust from Afghanistan

side and there is no proper government in Afghanistan for taking

its own decisions.

He said that apparently India is also influencing Afghanistan

in its major decisions. He said that recently a delegation of

senior parliamentarians visited Afghanistan to give a message

that Pakistan gives respect to Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan army has restored peace in that area

now.

Senator Hafiz Hamd Ullah said that women and children even

lost their lives in firing of Afghan security forces. He said

that several times Afghan security forces opened fire on local

Pakistani traders at border areas.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed appreciated the movers of

the motion for raising this important matter. He said that

every civilized person will condemn this unproved firing

incident at border.

“We have been hosting long time and we have been model host

of over three million Afghan Refugees.” He said that “we have

been successful in war on terror due to Pakistan army.”

He said that India has access to Afghanistan and this

was major cause of happening of such ncidents. He added

India was trying to destabilize Pakistan by using the soil

of Afghanistan.

He suggested that a dialogue process should be started

with Afghanistan. He urged to initiate parliamentary dialogue

with Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan is the only country which issues

visas to Afghanis free of charge that shows our love to

Afghanis.

He added “we have old historical relations with

Afghanistan which should be further strengthened.”

Senator Mir Kabeer condemning the incident said that

sincere efforts should be made to avoid such incidents.

He said that strong foreign policy should be made to have

good relations with all neighbouring countries.

He said that country’s borders should be made more

secure to protect the lives of country’s people from

terrorists’ activities.

Senator Taj Haider said that war has no justification

logically any where in the world. He added Edhi Foundation

has also contributed in Afghanistan to assist Afghanis.

He said that both Pakistan and Afghanistan should work

jointly to control the menace of terrorism as both countries

were facing this threat.

Senator Brig (R) John Kenneth Williams said that India’s

involvement in Afghanistan is actually aimed at destabilizing

Pakistan. He added the role of India should be strictly

monitored.

Senator Rehman Malik said that Afghanistan has been working

with specific mindset with Pakistan. He added some anti-Pakistan

players were feeding Afghanistan against Pakistan.

He said that steps should be initiated for starting dialogue

process with Afghanistan.