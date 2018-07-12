Senate directs PTA to block websites, pages containing blasphemous material

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday directed
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to immediately block all the
websites and pages containing blasphemous material against holy Prophet Hazrat
Muhammad (PBUH).
The Senate issued the direction while admitting an
adjournment motion moved by Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif regarding the
continuous display of abusive and blasphemous material against the Holy Prophet
(PBUH) on the internet.
Senator Muhammad Ali Saif said that although on the
direction of Islamabad High Court, the PTA had blocked most of such websites
and pages, however on social media, there were many pages where such abusive
discussion was going unnoticed by the concerned authorities.
He asked the upper house to direct the concerned authorities
to take notice of such abuses and take
immediate actions against the people involved in disseminating the abusive
material on the internet.
Meanwhile the senate deferred an adjournment motion
regarding the recent increase in prices of petroleum products by the caretaker government
which will further burden the poor masses, due to non availability of the
movers Senators Sirajul Haq and Mushtaq Ahmed.
During the course of proceeding, the senate also laid a
report of standing committee on National Health Services, Regulations and
Coordination, on the Bill to repeal the West Pakistan Juvenile Smoking
Ordinance, 1959, to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory (The West
Pakistan Juvenile Smoking (Repeal) Bill, 2018).
On behalf of Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Behramand Tangi
presented another report of Standing Committee on Petroleum on a point of
public importance raised by Senator Imamuddin Shouqeen on May 15, 2018,
regarding non-installation of RO Plants by the E&P companies operation in
District Sanghar, which was laid by the Senate.