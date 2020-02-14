Senate continues discussion on sugar, wheat crisis

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):The Senators on Friday continued the discussion on sugar and wheat crisis and outlined specific steps and immediate measures for the government to eventually provide relief to the people.

Speaking in the House, Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq said the

report of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on wheat and sugar crisis,

should be placed before the Senate.

He criticized the tactics to silence the opposition leaders and critics in the

country.He also opposed the specific measures to impose restrictions on

social media.

Senator Mushahidullah criticized International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a

statement against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the government should take steps to bring down prices of wheat and sugar.

Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz said explanation should be sought from

chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman about his statement regarding the

tenure of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI).

He was responding to the statement of Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri who

took up the matter of statement of a minister, with the plea to invoke Article six against

Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Senator Mohsin Aziz said the government always believed in rule of law and allowed

the Opposition to freely carry out its political activities.

He said anti-democratic forces denied provinces their right on the natural

resources.

Mir Kabeer Shah said inflation has overburdened the common people and practical

steps be taken to give maximum relief to them.

He also urged the chair to extend date of voter registration as due to severe cold

wave in Balochistan, people of many areas had migrated to other places.

Muhammad Akram said many areas of Balochistan still lacked basic facilities adding

these areas should also be brought at par with developed ones.

He said despite rich mineral resources in Balochistan, people in some areas were

waiting for provision of gas, electricity and potable water.

Nauman Wazir said that inflation was due to setting up of expensive power plants by

past PML-N government. The Independent Power Producers were allowed to pocket

45-70 per cent profit by the then cabinet of Nawaz Sharif, resulting high inflation, he

added.

He said the former finance minister Ishaq Dar artificially controlled the dollar rate.

PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills were ruined due to recruiting people on political

grounds, he added.

Shaikh Muhammad Atiq said that hoarders took full benefits by creating artificial

shortage of ghee, flour and sugar. Such people should be unearthed, he added.

He said nobody was rolling back CPEC as it was a lifeline for Pakistan. However,

he said that some anti-state elements sitting abroad, were hatching conspiracies

in this regard.