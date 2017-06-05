Senate continues discussion on Finance Bill, 2007

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): The upper house of the parliament on Monday continued discussion on Finance Bill, 2017, containing the annual budget statement, under article 73 of the constitution.

Senator Sardar Yaqoob Nasir appreciated the Minister for Finance for presenting a balanced budget in the parliament. He added the government was working on agenda to change the life of common man by introducing more incentives for them.

He said that despite agitations and sit-ins, the government continued its plans for economic progress of the country. He added country’s economy is growing day by day due to prudent economic policies of the PML-N government.

He said that the growth of agriculture sector, resource development and other sectors remained remarkable during fiscal year 2016-17.

He said that sufficient amount has been allocated for education and health sector. He added the government will ensure effective utilization of allocated amount for welfare of country people.

He suggested that government was taking steps for decreasing prices of items of daily use. He also suggested making plans to conserve monsoon water for its proper utilization.

Senator Sassui Palijo urged the government to allocate more amount in the current budget for welfare of poor people of the country. She added the government should address the problems being faced by the poor segment of society.

Senator Mir Kabeer urged the government to improve transmission lines in Balochistan for smooth supply of electricity. He added 500 MW grid station was urgently required.

He expressed the hope that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would prove as source of development for Balochistan.

He urged to improve road infrastructure under CPEC in Balochistan.

Senator Shibli Faraz said that more focus should be paid on energy project to overcome energy deficit issue. He suggested that development projects should be announced for small provinces.

He said that steps should be taken for revival of country’s rich culture besides focus on promotion of language.

Senator Sardar Musakhel said that the government should allocate funds in current budget for the uplift of less developed areas.

He said additional amount should be allocated for initiating development projects in Balochistan.

Senator Taj Haider said that efforts should be made to stop economic migration among province which was creating problems. This will only be possible when funds will be allocated equally for developed and less developed areas, he added.

He said steps should be taken to collect taxes form corporate sector. He suggested that sales tax and income tax collection should be shifted to provinces to achieve better results by fixing targets for them.

He suggested that the culture of issuing SROs should be abandoned. He said increase in sales tax on cement will ultimately increase prices of housing units and construction material.

He said less developed areas should be included in development plans and make these areas at par with developed areas of the country.

Senator Mushahid Ullah said that CPEC project will transform the life of common man. He said that the present government has initiated several mega projects to overcome energy deficit issue.

Senator M Hamza appreciated the government on presenting a balanced budget with more focus on allocation for under-developed areas of the country.

He said that country’s economic indicators are impressive and international economic monitors have hailed the economic progress of the country.