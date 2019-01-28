ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):The Upper House of the Parliament on Monday continued the debate on Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was presented by Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar in the National Assembly.
Senators from Treasury and Opposition benches participated in the debate
and recommended different options to make this finance bill more effective and helpful for improving the living standard of people.
Senate continues debate on Finance Supplementary Bill, 2019
ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):The Upper House of the Parliament on Monday continued the debate on Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was presented by Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar in the National Assembly.