Senate condemns attack on mosque in Canada

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): The Upper House of Parliament on Monday adopted a resolution to condemn recent terrorist attack on a mosque in Quebec, Canada.

Sponsored by Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, the Senate

strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on a mosque in Quebec, Canada in which six persons were killed and seventeen got injured

The House passed second resolution which also condemned attacks on mosques in USA and Canada which are sheer violation of International Human Rights Charter.

The resolution urged upon the government of United States and Canada to take steps for protection of religious freedom of Muslims.

The House demanded the government of Pakistan to raise this issue on all international forums, including UNO and OIC to stop such incidents against Muslims. It was moved by Senator Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah..

Sponsored by Senator Sehar Kamran, the House passed third resolution recommending the government to take necessary steps to register minors in domestic employment, if any, and the street children in Islamabad Capital Territory and to protect their fundamental rights as guaranteed in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

It also recommended the government to take effective steps for welfare and protection of deprived children in ICT and to provide them education and basic necessities of life to make them useful citizens.

The resolution urged upon the government to strictly implement

the laws regarding child labour, child protection and child abuse in

the federal capital and award severe punishment to those found violating the same.

Through another resolution moved by Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, the House showed its concern on the phrase,”Islamic Terrorism” being used by the US President, Donald Trump.

The resolution urged upon the government to convey to the US Ambassador the concerns of the people of Pakistan in this regard and request the President through him to stop using the said phrase.

Another resolution regarding establishment of more hospitals in Islamabad was deferred.