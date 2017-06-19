Senate committee holds discussion on land related to PAF Samugli airbase

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on Defence
on Monday here held a debate on the issues related to compensation
for civilian land used by Pakistan Air Force Samugli located near
Quetta.
The committee listened to submissions related to compensation
for civilian land.
The submissions were made by Senators Muhammad Usman, Senator
Sardar Muhammad Azam and Senator Gul Bushra.
Senator Abdul Qayyum said the presence of cantonments and
airbases was very important.
However, welfare projects related to these areas should be
undertaken when it benefitted the people, he added.
Senator Saleem Mandwivala suggested that a sub committee
should be formed so that the issues could be resolved.
Senator Tahir Hussain Mashhadi said welfare projects should
not be imposed on the local people.
He said the local people have the right on their land.
Senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour said Senate Committee was not an
investigation body and it could only present a resolution.
He also agreed that any hospital or welfare institution should
not be established against the will of the people.
He said the tribals should first be given compensation before
start of any project.
After the discussion, the committee decided to form a sub
committee which would hold consultations with Pakistan Air Force and
tribesmen and would undertake a visit to Quetta for that purpose.
The committee will submit its report within 60 days.
Senator Abdul Qayyum will be convenor of the committee while
Senator Farhatullah Babar and Senator Hidayatullah will be members
of the committee.
The representatives of Barzai tribe briefed the members of the
committee.
They told that land was forcibly taken away from them since
the reign of Pervez Musharaf.
He said they were promised that they would be given
compensation according to the market rate but they were given
compensation for only some of the land.
The committee also approved a resolution on the superb win of
Pakistan cricket team in the Champions Trophy.
The committee deferred debate on shifting of army’s General
Headquarters to Islamabad due to absence of Senator Farhatullah
Babar.
The committee could not hold discussion on the matters related
to Pakistan and Afghanistan relations and Pakistan Iran border
issues.
