Senate committee approves Election Bill 2017

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on Law and
Justice on Friday approved the Election Bill 2017 and sent it to the
Senate for its approval.
Senator Javed Abbasi chaired the meeting of the committee at
Parliament House here.
The committee reviewed Election Bill 2017 clause by clause and
the members recommended different amendments.
The Law Minister told that Election Commission was doing
scrutiny of the assets of members of Parliament since 1976.
The Secretary Election Commission told that the scrutiny of
the assets of members of Parliament was a continuous process.
After approval of the Election bill from Senate, it would be
again sent to the National Assembly and after bill’s approval from
the assembly, it will become law.
The members also discussed clause by clause Public Interest
Bill 2017 introduced by Senator Mohsin Leghari.
Senator Leghari said that nomination papers and objections on
candidates for reserved seats of women should be filed in the
relevant district.
The members agreed that in the expenses of candidate, the
expenditure of party or organization should also be included.
Secretary Election Commission said the commission wanted to
control the election expenses.
The members also agreed on the suggestion of Senator Saifullah
Magsi that the time for filing objections on election expenses
should be three months.
They also concurred to the suggestion of Senator Aisha Raza
Farooq that the old system of filing of annual expenses should be
kept intact.
The Law Minister directed NADRA officials that the process for
change of residential address on identity cards should be expedited.
The members also suggested measures for voter lists,
delimitation, official announcement of election results, polling
station scheme and violation of code of conduct.
The chairman committee appreciated the members for their keen
interest in the legislation process.
The committee meeting was attended by Senator Barrister
Murtaza Wahab, Saifullah Magsi, Aisha Raza Farooq and Senator Mohsin
Leghari, Federal Minister Zahid Hamid and officials of Election
Commission and NADRA.
Senate committee approves Election Bill 2017
