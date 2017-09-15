Senate committee approves Election Bill 2017

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on Law and

Justice on Friday approved the Election Bill 2017 and sent it to the

Senate for its approval.

Senator Javed Abbasi chaired the meeting of the committee at

Parliament House here.

The committee reviewed Election Bill 2017 clause by clause and

the members recommended different amendments.

The Law Minister told that Election Commission was doing

scrutiny of the assets of members of Parliament since 1976.

The Secretary Election Commission told that the scrutiny of

the assets of members of Parliament was a continuous process.

After approval of the Election bill from Senate, it would be

again sent to the National Assembly and after bill’s approval from

the assembly, it will become law.

The members also discussed clause by clause Public Interest

Bill 2017 introduced by Senator Mohsin Leghari.

Senator Leghari said that nomination papers and objections on

candidates for reserved seats of women should be filed in the

relevant district.

The members agreed that in the expenses of candidate, the

expenditure of party or organization should also be included.

Secretary Election Commission said the commission wanted to

control the election expenses.

The members also agreed on the suggestion of Senator Saifullah

Magsi that the time for filing objections on election expenses

should be three months.

They also concurred to the suggestion of Senator Aisha Raza

Farooq that the old system of filing of annual expenses should be

kept intact.

The Law Minister directed NADRA officials that the process for

change of residential address on identity cards should be expedited.

The members also suggested measures for voter lists,

delimitation, official announcement of election results, polling

station scheme and violation of code of conduct.

The chairman committee appreciated the members for their keen

interest in the legislation process.

The committee meeting was attended by Senator Barrister

Murtaza Wahab, Saifullah Magsi, Aisha Raza Farooq and Senator Mohsin

Leghari, Federal Minister Zahid Hamid and officials of Election

Commission and NADRA.