Senate body to discuss private member bills on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): The Senate Committee on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization is scheduled to meet here Tuesday, May 9 to discuss two private member bills referred to it by the house.

The meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, according to Senate notification.

According to the notification, the committee would further consider the Private Members’ Bill titled the Partnership (Amendment) bill, 2016 introduced on September 26 by Senator Azam Khan Swati, adding the committee was required to report by May 16.

The committee would also consider Private Member’s Bill further to amend the Financial Institutions (Recovery of Finances)

Ordinance 2001 {the Financial Institution (Recovery of

Finances)(Amendment) bill 2017}.

The committee is required to report to the house before or on May 12, the senate notification said.

The committee would also be briefed by Federal board of Revenue on issue of up-gradation of posts of Principal Appraisers in regular grade BS-17 on the basis of board’s own recommendations besides non-upgradation of the government employees from BPS-05 to BPS-14.

The Benazir Income Support Programme would also brief the committee about survey carried out to alleviate poverty, illegal beneficiaries and non-payment to BISP beneficiaries in Balochistan.

A sub-committee would also present its report on the payment made to clear the circular debt of power sector amounting to Rs480 billion during 2013.