Senate body says Ted Poe working for India, flays his anti-Pakistan bill

ISLAMABAD, March 13 (APP): The Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior and Anti-Narcotics Force Monday strongly condemned US Congressman Ted Poe for his anti-Pakistan bill undermining its role in the war against terror.

Presenting the resolution in the committee meeting held here under his chairmanship, Rahman Malik said Ted Poe was working for Indian lobby in Washington.

The resolution, which was unanimously adopted by the committee members, said Pakistan had been an ally of the United States in the war against terror and had offered more sacrifices than others.

The committee asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to lodge a protest with the US Embassy in Pakistan over the anti-Pakistan bill. It also urged the US President that such a resolution should not be passed by the Congress.

Appreciating the sacrifices of security forces in the war on terror, Rehman Malik said any such move against the solidarity of Pakistan would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq raised the issue of alleged blocking of Computerized National Identity Cards of FATA people by the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

CNICs of over 14,000 people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) had been blocked, he claimed.

The committee chairman directed the authorities concerned to resolve the issue of CNICs blockage within a month.

The committee also passed the draft PPC Amendment Bill 2007, which was presented by Siraj ul Haq.

Rahman Malik on the occasion directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action on the fake twitter accounts being operated in the name of Senate Chairman.

Condemning the circulation of blasphemous material on social media, he urged the government to take steps for blocking such material, citing that the United Arab Emirates’ model in that regard could be followed.

He said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) seemed to have no arrangement with social media companies for blocking sites, or pages containing blasphemous material.

He directed the PTA to provide the details, if it had signed any agreement with the social media companies in that regard.

The PTA Chairman urged the committee to call an in-camera meeting of representatives of Internet service providers, FIA, Inter Services Intelligence, and Intelligence Bureau on the issue.

The committee also directed the FIA to investigate the cases of harassing women employees in the two government departments and present the report in three weeks.

Rahman Malik condemned the killing of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Babar Sohail Butt in Lahore and urged the Punjab government to arrest his killers at the earliest.