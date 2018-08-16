Senate body on Rules of Procedure and Privileges meets

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):The meeting of the Senate Committee on Procedure and Privileges was held in Parliament House here Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Senator Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel and was attended by Senators Usman Khan Kakar, Brig (R) John Kenneth Williams, Nighat Mirza Khanzada Khan, Sajid Mir and senior officers of Ministries and Departments concerned, said a press release issued by Senate Secretariat here.

The meeting commenced with the Privilege Motion moved by Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar on July 9, 2018 regarding misbehavior by FC Subedar at Qila Saifullah. Senator Usman Kakar said that the Post Commander and the Commandant FC Balochistan were only following orders.

Senator Brig (R) John Kenneth Williams was of the opinion that Inspector General (IG) FC, Balochistan was at fault. He stressed the need to take the case up with IG FC, Balochistan.

The Committee gave directions to summon IG FC in the next meeting so that he may clarify his position regarding this issue.

The Privilege Motion moved by Senator Mohsin Aziz on May 3, 2015 was also taken up in the meeting.

According to details security personnel deputed on the route of Prime Minister’s convoy on March 9, 2018 at 8:00 pm misbehaved with the Mover while he was walking on a track parallel to Margalla

Road F-6/3, Islamabad.

It was revealed in a letter submitted to the Committee that after detailed deliberations and on

the basis of assurance from the concerned quarters, he did not wish to press the case any further.

While discussing Privilege Motion moved by Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini on May 11, 2018

regarding misbehavior with the Mover by GM Zehri, Executive Engineer, C&W, Department Noshki Balochistan, the Chairman of the Committee stated that according to tribal traditions, the matter has been resolved in the office of Chairman Senate. However, it was recommended that according to rules, a report must be submitted to the Committee which would be later submitted to the House.

Consideration and adoption of report of the Committee on Privilege Motion moved by Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on April 10, 2018 regarding failure of Head of PSQCA in providing a

copy of the new Bill which the government was supposed to introduce and not respond to telephone

calls made by the Mover.

The Mover submitted to the Committee that the Head of PSQCA personally apologized and this matter has been disposed off. It was recommended that a formal report be presented in the House.