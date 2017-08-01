Senate body on H&W directs PHAF for ensuring standard construction of Prime Minister Housing Scheme

QUETTA, Aug 1 (APP): Senate Standing Committee for Housing and Works (H&W) directed Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) to ensure standard construction of Prime Minister Housing Scheme here.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee for Housing and Works Senator Maulana Thanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi presided over a meeting here on Tuesday.

Senator Rozi Khan Kakar, Senator Saeed-ul- Hassan Mandokhail, Senator Khalida Parveen, Housing and Works Advisor Qaisar Abas, State Officer Saleem Lehri, Quetta Development Authority Chief Engineer Qazi, Irrigation Sub- Divisional Engineer Irfan Baloch, Quetta Water Supply official and other officials of relative deportment attended the meeting.

Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation was also directed to allocate

quota for general citizens in Prime Minister Housing Scheme by Chairman Maulana Thanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi.

The senate body committee for H & W urged all concerned departments to cooperate with each other to ensure standard construction of Prime Minister Housing Scheme in Kuchlak where Mosque, park, hospital and school would also be built to provide all basic facilities to residents in the scheme.

They also directed the concerned departments to ensure completion of

projects in time, while Pakistan Public Works Department was ordered to monitor construction work of the scheme.

Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works Chairman Maulana

Thanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi along with other senators and officials also inspected the Prime Minister Housing Scheme in Kuchlak area, Brewery side of the housing scheme and Federal Government Employees Colony at Sariab Custom area.