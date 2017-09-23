Senate body hosting conference on `Pakistan’s 70 years’ on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Sept 23 (APP): Senate Defense Committee would

host a day-long conference in connection with the country’s 70th

independence anniversary.

The conference, titled `70 years of Pakistan’ being held on

Tuesday (Sept 26), would look back at the progress made by the

country over the past seven decades and identify the challenges

in future in the spheres of politics, economy, culture and

environment.

Chairman Senate, Raza Rabbani would be the chief guest at

the concluding session of the conference, according to a press

statement on Saturday.

“The purpose of this conference is to provide a critical

insight into this 70-year journey, from a weak fledgling state in

1947, to a robust, open and democratic society in 2017, which is

buttressed and strengthened by a powerful national defence

capability,” the organizers of the conference said.

The main challenges that Pakistan would have to contend in

future, they said, would come “from a burgeoning population which

has just reached a 208 million mark, to the serious environment

problems like the scarcity of water and a low literacy rate

at 58%.”

The conference would bring together academics and

parliamentarians to discuss lessons from the past 70 years and

explore how these would guide the planners in dealing with the

challenges in future especially training of human resource and

generating enough growth to provide people with jobs.

The main speakers at the conference, which would be chaired

by Prof Dushka Saiyid include Dr Akmal Hussain, Dr Zeba Sathar,

Ms Rina Saeed Khan and Naeem Tahir.

Chairman Senate Defense Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain

Sayed in his key note address would speak about importance of CPEC

for Pakistan as a game-changer. Several other parliamentarians would

also speak on this occasion.