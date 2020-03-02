Senate body for provision of gas supply to erstwhile FATA districts

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) on Monday reviewed gas supply projects in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chairman of committee Senator Taj Mohammad Afridi said although the gas supply to erstwhile FATA districts was long standing issue, it was gratifying that practical steps had been taken to improve inter-agency coordination.

There would be more positive progress and FATA districts would benefit from gas soon, he added.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and other relevant bodies had assured the committee that the project would be brought to completion and the government was serious into the matter.

The committee directed that whatever funding was needed to benefit the public should be approved by the quarters concerned.

Senator Taj Mohammad Afridi and committee members said the people of FATA had suffered a lot and terrorism had destroyed their economy and agriculture of the area, which needed to stand on its own feet.

Senators including Hidayatullah, Hilal-ur-Rehman and Aurangzeb Orakzai attended the committee meeting.