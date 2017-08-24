Senate body for extensive coverage of problems of less developed areas

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Underlining the need for comprehensive

coverage of problems in less developed areas, the Senate Functional Committee on Wednesday recommended Associated Press of Pakistan (APP)

to set up bureaus in Gwadar and Federally Administered Tribal Areas

(FATA).

The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed

Areas, which met here with Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar in the

chair, was given a detailed presentation by APP Managing Director

Masood Malik and Executive Director Sohail Ali Khan.

They informed the committee about APP’s infrastructure, news

gathering mechanism and a wide network of district correspondents,

ensuring news coverage of remote areas of the country.

The committee was also attended by Senators Mir Kabir Ahmad, Khalida Parveen, Jehanzeb Jamaldini and Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel.

The committee appreciated the performance of APP in covering

national and local issues across the country and stressed the need

for more focus on remote areas in FATA and Balochistan to highlight

various issues being faced by their people.

The APP Managing Director assured that recommendations of the committee would be implemented, provided the funds were made available because the news agency was already facing financial constraints.

Recommending appointment of more correspondents at every district

in Balochistan, the committee assured it would endeavour that APP’s financial requirements were met to enable it expand its network in

less developed areas of the country.

Director General Internal Publicity Wing Nasir Jamal representing

the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and National Heritage

also assured the committee of implementation of the recommendations.

Committee chairman Usman Khan Kakar also recommended that APP

should give coverage to all political parties, besides preparing special reports and documentaries on the problems being faced by the people

of Balochistan and FATA.

He said less developed areas constituted 71 per cent of the

country’s total territory and their issues needed to be highlighted as

the organization was also asked to start its Pushto service from Quetta.

The committee asked the APP management to get verified domiciles of all its employees belonging to Balochistan.

The APP Managing Director informed the committee that the process

had already been started in light of the committee’s earlier query and a report would be submitted on its completion.

He assured the committee of strict action against any employee with

a fake Balochistan domicile.

Senator Jehanzeb Jamaldini proposed to prepare documentaries on illegal hunting, tree felling and livestock for creating awareness

among the people.

Senator Mrs Khalida Parveen said the issues of Fort Munro,

Bahawalpur and Cholistan should also be focussed in documentaries and

news features.

The meeting was also informed about the constitution of APP Board

of Directors (BoD) and the committee members desired that there should be representation in the BoD from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Later, Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Director General

Jamal Shah gave a detailed briefing to the committee about the

overall performance of PNCA during last two years and its future plans

for less developed areas.

He also presented details of cultural shows and other programmes arranged by the PNCA for the people of those areas and said the PNCA needed professionals and artists.

The committee chairman said there should be no lingual, provincial

and cultural distinction between the people of Pakistan and people of each area must be focussed in PNCA programmes.

The committee also recommended to focus on singers, actors and

artists of less developed areas to extend financial assistance.