Senate body expresses concern over releasing funds to KP, Baluchistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):Senate Functional Committee on Devolution here on Friday expressed concerns over the procedure of releasing funds to Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Baluchistan and loan procedure for the provinces under

the 18th Amendment.

The Committee meeting held here at Parliament House under the Charimanship of Mir Kabir Ahmed Shahi and attended by Senators Taj Haider, Atta Ur Rehman, Nisar Muhammad, Usman Khan Kakar, Kam Ali Ali Agha and Liaqat Khan Turki besides the concerned Ministries and Labor Officers.

The Senate panel rejected the report of Finance Ministry and asked for the Accounts Division to present the details in the next meeting. The Chairman of the Committee said that detailed and comprehensive briefing should be

given in the next meeting.

The Chairman of the Committee said that both provinces are not

receiving their proper right in NFC award and even debt was not released to them.

Chairman committee Senator Mir Kabir Ahmad Shahi said that

the committee has been looking at matters of federal and provincials

affairs.