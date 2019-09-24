Senate body directs for timely release of funds under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):The Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development directed the Ministry of Finance and Planning to ensure timely release of the allocated funds under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to respective departments to avoid delays in projects.

Discussing the matter of delay in release of funds, Secretary Communications Jawwad Rafique Malik informed the meeting that the Ministry of Communications including National Highway Authority (NHA) had received no funds under the PSDP during last six months.

The meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hassan clarified that the NHA received extra funds from foreign component, therefore the local component was adjusted in total allocation.

He said there were two components of the funding, one was foreign and the other was local one.