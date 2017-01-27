Senate Body directs FBR to resolve double taxation issues in GB, AJK

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on Finance here Friday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to convene a meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Council and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Council to resolve the double taxation issues in their respective areas.

The committee met here with Senator Saleem Mandviwala in chair and discussed different agenda items including the double taxation issues in AJK and GB.

The Member FBR, Rahamat ullah Wazir informed the meeting that AJK and GB were collecting the tax with their respective councils and not considering the active tax payers list of the FBR.

The committee was informed that companies operating in these areas were paying double tax as a tax filer in FBR was “treated as no-filer in AJK and GB”.

The committee directed to resolve the issue in order to facilitate the companies operating in these areas as well as to avoid the double taxation.

Meanwhile, the committee was informed that about 1.2 million people filed their tax returns in FY 2015 and about 704,935 filers submitted their correct declarations.

It was informed that about 93,276 cases were set for audit including Income Tax, Sales Tax and Federal Excise duty, adding that the exercise would encourage tax payers.

The committee was also informed that four Large Taxpayers Units (LTUs) and 18 Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) were working in the country to collect the revenue as well as facilitate the tax payers.

On an other agenda item regarding the import of auto parts in shape of scrap, Senator Mian Muhammad Atique Shaikh observed that it was

destroying the local auto industry.

The Member FBR informed the committee that suggestion of the meeting would be implemented to overcome the issue including enhancing the duty on the import of such scrape.

The committee also deffered government’s Bill “The Public Private Partnership Regulatory Bill, 2016 for further deliberation and Private member bill titled ‘ The Partnership (Amendment Bill, 2016).

The Senators, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, Mohisn Khan Leghari, Muhammad Talha Mehmood attended the meeting.