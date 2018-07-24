Senate body directs action against exploiters on social media

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP):Senate Standing Committee on Interior
Tuesday directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action
against those who exploit social media for wrong propaganda, mislead
nation and use abusive language against the opponents.
Chairing a meeting here, Senator Rehman Malik said social media
has become a necessity of time and gained importance worldwide.
The meeting was also attended by Senators including
Attique Sheikh, Talha Mahmood and Kulsoom Parveen, and officials
of Ministry of Interior and FIA.
The meeting was briefed on measures against spreading
objectionable content on social media.
Rehman Malik said, “We are not in favour of restricting any
media including social media and will not let anyone to do so. Our
reservations are on wrongly usage of social media.”
No one should be allowed to insult someone, he said and
added constitution and law of land allow freedom of expression.
Rehman Malik asked the nation, particularly the youth to
positively use social media.
The Committee observed that a character assassination of
Senator Talha Mahmood on social media has badly affected his
reputation. The campaign against the Senator Talha was totally
wrong and those responsible for this negative activity should be
taken to task.
The Committee acknowledged Senator Talha Mahmood and his
social welfare activities.
The Committee emphasized that negative campaign against
any personality or the country should be reported to Pakistan
Telecommunication Authority (PTA).
The Committee also directed that social media needs to be
regulated under the law.
Moreover, the Committee was informed that political
personalities like Shehla Raza and Aisha Gulalai were defamed
through fake social media accounts.
At the outset, the Committee condemned recent incidents
of terrorism in the country and prayed for those who got martyred
including leader of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) Ikramullah Gandapur,
worker of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Yasir Kalhoro and others.
Rehman Malik asked Ministry of Interior to submit
report of both the incidents to the Committee.
The Committee prayed for peaceful election on July 25
(Wednesday) so that people could decide their better future.
