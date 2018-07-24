Senate body directs action against exploiters on social media

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP):Senate Standing Committee on Interior

Tuesday directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action

against those who exploit social media for wrong propaganda, mislead

nation and use abusive language against the opponents.

Chairing a meeting here, Senator Rehman Malik said social media

has become a necessity of time and gained importance worldwide.

The meeting was also attended by Senators including

Attique Sheikh, Talha Mahmood and Kulsoom Parveen, and officials

of Ministry of Interior and FIA.

The meeting was briefed on measures against spreading

objectionable content on social media.

Rehman Malik said, “We are not in favour of restricting any

media including social media and will not let anyone to do so. Our

reservations are on wrongly usage of social media.”

No one should be allowed to insult someone, he said and

added constitution and law of land allow freedom of expression.

Rehman Malik asked the nation, particularly the youth to

positively use social media.

The Committee observed that a character assassination of

Senator Talha Mahmood on social media has badly affected his

reputation. The campaign against the Senator Talha was totally

wrong and those responsible for this negative activity should be

taken to task.

The Committee acknowledged Senator Talha Mahmood and his

social welfare activities.

The Committee emphasized that negative campaign against

any personality or the country should be reported to Pakistan

Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The Committee also directed that social media needs to be

regulated under the law.

Moreover, the Committee was informed that political

personalities like Shehla Raza and Aisha Gulalai were defamed

through fake social media accounts.

At the outset, the Committee condemned recent incidents

of terrorism in the country and prayed for those who got martyred

including leader of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) Ikramullah Gandapur,

worker of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Yasir Kalhoro and others.

Rehman Malik asked Ministry of Interior to submit

report of both the incidents to the Committee.

The Committee prayed for peaceful election on July 25

(Wednesday) so that people could decide their better future.