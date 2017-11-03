US should do more to stop terrorism incidents: Senate body

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Friday condemned the terrorist attack in New York and stated that the United States should do more to stop terrorism incidents.

Senator A Rehman Malik who was presiding over the session of the committee meeting at Parliament House here, said terrorism was condemnable wherever it occurred.

He said United States President Donald Trump should do more against terrorism instead of making demands

from others.

The committee approved Pakistan Penal Code Amendment Bill 2017 and Payment of Wages Bill 2017. The committee also held debate on Miscarriage of Justice Compensation Bill 2017.

Senator A Rehman Malik condemned the attack on senior investigative journalist of News International Ahmed Noorani.

He said it was a matter of concern that such an incident occurred in broad daylight in Islamabad.

The motives behind the attack on Ahmed Noorani needed to be ascertained, adding the incident was of sensitive nature and it should be completely investigated.

The Chairman handed over the stolen medal of Ahmed Faraz to his son Senator Shibli Faraz. These medals were recovered by Islamabad police in a shabby condition.

Rehman Malik directed Islamabad police to probe murder of religious scholar, Allama Muhammad Nawaz Irfani, who hailed from Para Chinar and was murdered in 2014 in Islamabad.

Please follow and like us: