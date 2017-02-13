Senate adopts two resolutions unanimously to take up bills in joint sitting

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): The Senate on Monday adopted two resolutions unanimously seeking a joint session of parliament for considering the bills including the Un-attended Orphans (Rehabilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2016 and the Torture, Custodial Death and Custodial Rape (Prevention an Punishment) Bill, 2015.

The motions were moved by Senators Karim Ahmed Khawaja and Farhatullah Babar respectively in the House.

Both the bills had lapsed after the National Assembly failed to approve them with in 90 days.

Under Article 70(3) of the Constitution, if a bill is rejected or not passed by a house within 90 days, ‘the bill at the request of the house in which it originated shall be considered in a joint sitting‘ of parliament.