Seminar on `role of Pakistani media in national solidarity’ held in Jeddah

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):Pakistan Qaumi Yakjehti Forum organized a seminar titled “The Role of Pakistani Media in Pakistan’s National Solidarity” in Jeddah.

Chairman of Journalist Forum Ameer Muhammad Khan was the chief guest at the seminar, which was presided over by Press Attache at Pakistan Consulate Arshad Munir, a message received here from Jeddah on Monday said.

Founder Chairman of the Yakjehti Forum Riaz Hussain Bukhari, while addressing the seminar, paid rich tribute to the members of Pakistan Journalist Forum (PJF) for maintaining high standards of journalism.

He hoped that the way Pakistani media representatives attached with PJF work for bringing good name to the country, the local media in Pakistan would also exhibit such patriotism.

Ameer Muhammad Khan, the chief guest, thanked the Yakjehti Forum and reiterated that all the members of Journalist Forum would always be available for the service of Pakistan as well as the community in Saudi Arabia.

He was of the view that if politicians would exhibit tolerance, the people would also follow their footsteps and give a patient hearing even to opponents.

Ameer Muhammad Khan said since he was working as journalist for the last 40 years, he had seen some people misusing the freedom of media. He said the members of Pakistan Journalist Forum pay rich tribute the Kashmiri martyrs and condemn brutalities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan Press Attache Arshad Munir said with a maximum outreach in the masses, media in the current tiles had an important role for peace and development of countries.

President of Journalist Forum Shahid Naeem, General Secretary Jameel Rathore, Ejaz Awan of Jamaat-e-Islami, Ahmad Bashir of Tehrik-e-Insaaf, Tasawar Chaudhry of PPP, Nausherwan Khatak of ANP, Ansar Ghuman of PML-N and Member Kashmir Committee Raja Zareen also addressed the seminar.